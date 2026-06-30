Sports2-a-Days Preview: St. Amant Gators

ST. AMANT - The St. Amant Gators are gearing up for a new season this fall, but they'll look a bit different.

The Gators will have a new starting quarterback for the first time in three years, and they also have a new group of wide receivers. However, they do return three starting offensive linemen and running back Jourden Hickerson.

Defensively, head coach David Oliver is very excited about the defensive line. He says the Gators have about six or seven guys with varsity experience returning to the defensive line this season.

After falling in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Gators are looking to play well into November and December this season.

St. Amant starts their season on the road at Woodlawn on Sept. 4.