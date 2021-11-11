64°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians
Despite getting knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by Edna Karr last year, Istrouma had the deepest playoff run in fifteen years. Jeremy Gradney enters his 5th season at the helm of the program and might have his most talented roster yet especially with running back and Alabama commit LeVeon Moss.
Trending News
The defense will look much different as the Indians are switching to a 3-4 from a 4-2-5. The offensive line will be a question mark as four seniors are lost from last year's front five.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Police identify victim of fatal shooting on Avenue L
-
Local businesses support Veteran's Day observances
-
North Ardenwood apartment complex tops police response list for residential properties; unsurprised...
-
New data shows traces of COVID-19 found in wild deer
-
Record year for homicides, overdoses keeping crime scene clean-up crews busy