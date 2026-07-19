Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Feliciana Tigers

JACKSON, La. - With perhaps the most star-studded coaching staff in Class 1A, the East Feliciana Tigers look to improve on a season that saw them run all the way to the state quarterfinals.

They'll try to do so in a different environment. East Feliciana moved down to 1A from 2A. The landscape the Tigers find themselves in may be different, but the players wearing the yellow and blue remain largely the same. 15 starters return as head coach Darius Matthews heads into his seventh year at the helm.

As a 1A school, the Tigers have limited numbers, and they plan to use a few guys on both sides of the ball. That includes Ryan Moore and Aiden Johnson, who will both play wide receiver and cornerback. Interestingly enough, Johnson's father, Danny Johnson, also played those positions at East Feliciana, and he's since moved on to become the wide receivers coach there.

Coach Matthews expects the numbers issue to be most prevalent on the offensive and defensive lines. In total, the Tigers have about 15 linemen on the roster, and they'd like to have 20. Expect to see the Tigers give their younger players as much experience as they can so the players that do play both ways, particularly in the trenches, don't have to play an excessive number of minutes.