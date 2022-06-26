Sports2-a-Days: Live Oak Eagles

BATON ROUGE - The Live Oak Eagles are in year three under head coach Blane Westmoreland, and this season the Eagles will have a really young team.

Westmoreland likes the direction his program is heading, especially with the talent in the underclassmen.

"We're excited for our young guys. We have some really good talent. Our JV freshman classes that we're excited about some of those freshmen will play this year," said Westmoreland. "We're gonna take our lumps with them because they're 13/14 years old, but if they can play, we're throwing them out there."

Westmoreland certainly isn't afraid to throw a freshman out on the field. He did it last year at the quarterback position with Sawyer Pruitt, who rose to the challenge.

"So, we put him in some spots, you know, and never got rattled, did what he had to do. Made some plays. And once again, he's a freshman. So we were happy with what he was able to do. And we're expecting big things from him," Westmoreland said.

This season, the Eagles will also have the challenge of playing in a new district with the likes of St. Amant, Dutchtown and East Ascension.

"You're leaving one fire jumping into another so I mean, we're excited a lot of new rivalries, you know, from whatever it is, you know, a lot of our kids aren't experienced to the lot of the students sections like they have down there so I'm it's gonna be some good environment for our kids to go play in," said Westmoreland.

Last season the Eagles went four and six, losing in the first round to Captain Shreve.