85°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports Takeover: Should LSU fans have rushed the field after defeating Ole Miss?
Sports Director Michael Cauble, 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, and On3's Shea Dixon break down the LSU's home victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
They also discuss the Tiger faithful's decision to rush the field after the win.
Trending News
Watch the entire episode of Sports Takeover every Tuesday evening at 6:30 P.M. on WBRZ+
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports Takeover debates LSU field storming
-
Brusly approves plan to install high-speed chase tracking software on police vehicles
-
Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on Highway 30 in Geismar early Tuesday...
-
Southern University engineering program receives $10,000 donation
-
Three men arrested for attempted murder after stabbing at Amelia home