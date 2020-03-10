69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University to host informative session on COVID-19, Tuesday

3 hours 28 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 March 10, 2020 7:37 AM March 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Southern University is hosting a coronavirus information session, Tuesday, March 10 at noon in the Valdry Center for Philanthropy (598 Harding Boulevard).

The meeting, which is open to the public, will feature updates presented by Dr. Dawn Marcelle of the Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Public Health.

Though the event is free of charge and open to the public, registration is required.

Click here to register.

The session will be live-streamed on YouTube, which will be available for viewing at noon.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days