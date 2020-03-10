69°
Southern University to host informative session on COVID-19, Tuesday
Southern University is hosting a coronavirus information session, Tuesday, March 10 at noon in the Valdry Center for Philanthropy (598 Harding Boulevard).
The meeting, which is open to the public, will feature updates presented by Dr. Dawn Marcelle of the Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Public Health.
Though the event is free of charge and open to the public, registration is required.
Click here to register.
The session will be live-streamed on YouTube, which will be available for viewing at noon.
