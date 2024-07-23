Southern University student missing for six days

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Deputies are searching for Steven Harris, a Southern University student who has been missing since July 17.

Harris is a sophomore at Southern University studying Criminal Justice and a member of the Human Jukebox. His parents say he usually communicates before he leaves for several days. They said that disappearing for several days is unusual.

His mother Lasonia said someone told her that Harris went to a party in Centreville, Miss., the day he disappeared. She says his friends didn't have any idea that Harris had left the state.

"None of them have ever remembered Steven ever talking about going to Centerville Mississippi, knowing anyone from Centerville Mississippi, or ever being in Centreville, Mississippi." Lasonia said.

Lasonia and her husband Thomas traveled to where Steven's phone last pinged and talked to residents nearby. She said they could not recall a party ever taking place on that Wednesday.

In addition, his parents say he had every reason to be back in West Feliciana on Thursday. He was scheduled to be in court for a custody hearing Thursday morning and they said he was eager to keep fighting for the full custody of his son.

"Stephen has a one-and-a-half year old son that he fought very hard for," Lasonia said. "This is completely out of character. Not Steven."