Southern survives thrilling contest against Alabama State
BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team defeated Alabama St. in a nailbiter 69-68 to win their third straight game of the season. Fazi Oshodi hit a buzzer- beating three-pointer to clinch the Jags' first three-game winning streak of the season.
Despite the end of game dramatics, Southern did not shoot well from beyond the arc. The Jags only made six of 23 attempts from deep.
On the other end of the floor, senior forward Terrence Dixon Jr. was a menace. Dixon tallied eight blocks and two steals to go along with eight points on the offensive end.
Southern ends the evening three games out of first place in the SWAC with a 7-4 conference record. Next time out, the Jaguars play Prairie View A&M on the road on Saturday, Feb. 14.
