59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern survives thrilling contest against Alabama State

1 hour 13 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026 Feb 9, 2026 February 09, 2026 10:38 PM February 09, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team defeated Alabama St. in a nailbiter 69-68 to win their third straight game of the season. Fazi Oshodi hit a buzzer- beating three-pointer to clinch the Jags' first three-game winning streak of the season.

Despite the end of game dramatics, Southern did not shoot well from beyond the arc. The Jags only made six of 23 attempts from deep. 

On the other end of the floor, senior forward Terrence Dixon Jr. was a menace. Dixon tallied eight blocks and two steals to go along with eight points on the offensive end.

Trending News

Southern ends the evening three games out of first place in the SWAC with a 7-4 conference record. Next time out, the Jaguars play Prairie View A&M on the road on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days