Southern's Nelson Mandela Give Day Kick-Off Social raising money for social science education

BATON ROUGE — Friday is Southern University's Nelson Mandela Give Day Kick-Off Social.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Leon R. Tarver Cultural and Heritage Center, the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences is raising money for student scholarships, experiential learning and academic initiatives in government and social sciences.

The event is part of the larger SU Give Day 2026 and the Southern University System Foundation's "Are You In?" annual giving campaign.

Dr. Chiquita Stevenson, Director of Advancement for the Nelson Mandela College, sat down with Mia Monet during 2une In on Monday to explain more about the event.