Southern men's basketball wins SWAC regular season title

Photo via. Southern Jaguars Athletics

BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team clinched the SWAC regular season title Monday night after a win at Florida A&M.

After a last-second loss to Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, the Jaguars bounced back to beat the Rattlers 73-70.

With the win, the Jaguars improved to 14-2 in SWAC play, earning Southern it's first regular season conference title since 2014.

The Jaguars still have two regular season games left, hosting Alabama State on Thursday and Alabama A&M on Saturday.