58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern men's basketball wins SWAC regular season title

1 hour 29 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 10:10 PM March 03, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel
Photo via. Southern Jaguars Athletics

BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team clinched the SWAC regular season title Monday night after a win at Florida A&M.

After a last-second loss to Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, the Jaguars bounced back to beat the Rattlers 73-70.

With the win, the Jaguars improved to 14-2 in SWAC play, earning Southern it's first regular season conference title since 2014.

Trending News

The Jaguars still have two regular season games left, hosting Alabama State on Thursday and Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days