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Southern football using "versatile" QBs on roster in interesting ways
BATON ROUGE - Southern football entered the first day of fall camp without a clear answer on who will be the starting quarterback for the 2026 season, with three players competing for the job.
Christian Johnson, Ashton Strother and Wyatt McCauley seem to be the three signal-callers in the running, with Johnson taking the first-team reps at the first day of fall camp. However, there's more to the Jags quarterback room than the three competing to be QB1.
In total, there are seven quarterbacks listed on Southern's roster, so that leaves four guys on the team that are seemingly not in the running to be under center in any meaningful capacity in 2026.
Yet head coach Marshall Faulk has plans for a few of them.
"We got a couple of guys in Dillon Compton and Vashaun Coulon," said Faulk, " They're going to be versatile athletes that we move around as well. They're learning the quarterback position, but when you have guys that are as talented as those two, you need to find places for them. You'll see them play receiver, quarterback, a little running back; you might see them on defense. Those guys, that's just what they present."
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Compton and Coulon are both quite young. Compton redshirted last season at Southern and is listed as a redshirt freshman, and Coulon is a true freshman out of St. Augustine in New Orleans.
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