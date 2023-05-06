68°
Southern baseball postponed, double header scheduled for Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Due to a rainy Saturday, the Southern Jaguars will be pushing game two against Prairie View A&M University to Sunday for a double header.
Southern and PVAMU played on Friday and the Jaguars won 3-2.
The first game on Sunday is at the Bluff and starts at 3 p.m.
