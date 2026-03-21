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Southeastern will be put to the test vs Lamar

1 decade 5 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, September 30 2015 Sep 30, 2015 September 30, 2015 8:47 AM September 30, 2015 in Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports 2
By: Chris Price

HAMMOND - The Southeastern Lions have won back to back Southland Conference championships: this Thursday presents a major hurdle towards title number 3. 

The Lions (2-1, 1-0) play host to Lamar (2-1, 1-0) at Strawberry Stadium Thursday at 6pm, and the Cardinals already have a quality win on the schedule. 

Lamar took down Sam Houston State on the road two weeks ago, and the Lions acknowledge this will be a tough test. 

"I was most impressed that it was at Sam Houston," said Lions head coach Ron Roberts.

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"In conference it's tough, but it's tough to go on the road in this conference and get W's. I think it says a lot about Lamar as a football team. They have arrived and they're here."

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