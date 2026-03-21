Southeastern will be put to the test vs Lamar

HAMMOND - The Southeastern Lions have won back to back Southland Conference championships: this Thursday presents a major hurdle towards title number 3.

The Lions (2-1, 1-0) play host to Lamar (2-1, 1-0) at Strawberry Stadium Thursday at 6pm, and the Cardinals already have a quality win on the schedule.

Lamar took down Sam Houston State on the road two weeks ago, and the Lions acknowledge this will be a tough test.

"I was most impressed that it was at Sam Houston," said Lions head coach Ron Roberts.

"In conference it's tough, but it's tough to go on the road in this conference and get W's. I think it says a lot about Lamar as a football team. They have arrived and they're here."