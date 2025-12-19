57°
Southeastern holds ceremony for new Friendship Grove in celebration of university's 100th anniversary

December 19, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University held a dedication ceremony on Thursday for a grove of live oaks to celebrate the university's 100th anniversary.

The ceremony saw Friendship Oak, a tree considered to be the center of campus life where generations of students gathered over the years, transformed into Friendship Grove with the planting of several new live oaks.

The newly planted grove of trees included clones of the Friendship Oak itself as well as some trees raised from acorns.

"The mix of heritage and regeneration reflects Southeastern’s commitment to continuity and renewal," Southeastern officials said. "Embracing its beginnings, this naturalistic grove is rooted in shared history, growing together into Southeastern’s next century."

