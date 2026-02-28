62°
Southbound lanes on Airline Highway reopen in St. George following crash

Saturday, February 28 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — Crews with the St. George Fire Department responded to a crash on Airline Highway in St. George.

According to the department, the crash occurred between Sherwood Common and Telesmar, closing all southbound lanes of Airline Highway.

The lanes have since been reopened.

