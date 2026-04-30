South River Road between Oklahoma, Haig streets closed as crews repair drainage, restore asphalt

BATON ROUGE — South River Road between Oklahoma and Haig streets is closed through Friday evening as crews work to restore the street's asphalt and conduct emergency sewage repairs.

According to Baton Rouge public works officials, the closure started on Wednesday and continues through Friday. The full closure will occur during the day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Officials added that there is a detour from Oklahoma Street to West McKinley Street.