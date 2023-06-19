94°
Son of noted Baton Rouge philanthropist sentenced to 18 months for healthcare fraud

Monday, June 19 2023


BATON ROUGE - The son of a Baton Rouge philanthropist must report to federal prison by Aug. 14 to begin serving an 18-month prison term for health care fraud. After his release from custody, he will be on supervised release for two years.

Christopher Blackstone, 46, is the son of Paula Pennington de la Bretonne. He pleaded guilty in February 2021 to a single count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Blackstone owned Slidell-based Prime Pharmacy Solutions, which specialized in compounded medications paid for by the Tricare health benefit program for U.S. military personnel and their families.

The government said Blackstone and others would select medication formulas based not on their effectiveness, but on which would generate the highest reimbursements from Tricare and other benefit programs. Prime generated pre-printed prescription forms to encourage doctors to promote the more-expensive treatments, the prosecutors said.

District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Blackstone last Thursday in federal court in New Orleans. He recommended that Blackstone serve his time at a facility in the Pensacola, Fla., area.

A 2021 story in the Baton Rouge Business Report noted Blackstone would also have to pay $10.7 million in restitution. In paperwork filed Thursday, the court waived the collection of interest on the restitution amount due.
At the time, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said two co-defendants also pleaded guilty:
- Joseph Campo, of New Orleans, a pharmacist, admitted to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and money laundering and was directed to pay just over $3 million in restitution to Tricare.
- Mario DeLuca, of Metairie, Prime's information technology director, admitted to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and was directed to pay $777,749.20 in restitution.
Pennington's grandfather, oilman C.B. "Doc" Pennington, and his wife donated $125 million to establish the Pennington Biomedical Research Center four decades ago.
The state pharmacy board database lists Prime Pharmacy Solutions' status as "closed permanently."

