Some Livingston Parish school buses out of service Thursday, Friday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Parents of students at some Livingston Parish schools are being asked to make alternate transportation plans because of reduced bus service Thursday and Friday.

Albany Middle School and Albany High School notified families Wednesday afternoon that certain buses wound not be running some or all of their routes the rest of the week.

"Please do your best to transport your child to and from school on these days if their bus will not be running according to this information," Albany Middle School officials said in a social media post. "Thanks for your understanding!"