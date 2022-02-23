SNAP benefits can now be used to buy groceries online

SNAP recipients can now use their benefits to order groceries online from Walmart stores throughout Louisiana.

Though Walmart is the first to offer groceries online through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service online purchasing program, officials said they expect to add more retailers.

“With this program, families who shop for groceries with EBT cards will now have access to many of the same conveniences and features we’ve come to take for granted,” Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said. “For some of our recipients, shopping remotely could be life-changing. Many have limited transportation. Some have health concerns that make it safer to shop online.”

Some stores have offered SNAP clients the option to order online and arrange for pick-up. That option will still be available from retailers that offer it.