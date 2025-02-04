Sleepy Hollow Drive home uninhabitable after fire started in dryer that killed multiple cats

BATON ROUGE — A Sleepy Hollow Drive home is uninhabitable after a fire that started in a dryer consumed the house and killed the resident's cats, St. George Fire said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the Sleepy Hollow house fire near the intersection of George O'Neal Road on Friday around 7:49 p.m.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes. Fire investigators said the home went up in flames after the dryer caught fire, confirming what the homeowner told crews.

No one was hurt during the fire, but the homeowner's cats died in the blaze. One person was displaced and is being assisted by The Red Cross.