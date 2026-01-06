Silver alert issued for missing 73-year-old Rodessa man

RODESSA — Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for 73-year-old Johnny Hamilton.

Hamilton was last seen on Monday, January 5, 2025, at approximately 12:45 p.m. at his residence on Rodessa Church Road in Rodessa, LA.

Hamilton is a black male with white hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Hamilton suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

He's believed to be driving a 2001 red Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-584-9034 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s