Shooting on Levera Street leaves one injured

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot multiple times along Levera Street on Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened near the corner of Levera Street and Prescott Road around 5:45 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

No more information was immediately available.