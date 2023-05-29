Sheriff: Four arrested after man was kidnapped, shot and left to die in shed

PLAQUEMINE - Four people are facing criminal charges after deputies found a man bleeding out inside a shed last week, and investigators say the man knew the person who shot him.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, Dylan Tullier, 29, was kidnapped and shot at a home on Crescent Street in Plaquemine on Tuesday night. Tullier was shot May 23, but law enforcement wasn't made aware of the the shooting until the next morning, when two people at the home were arrested.

Tullier was found bleeding out with multiple gunshot wounds in a shed. After deputies reviewed a neighbor's surveillance cameras, they started piecing together what happened.

"They see the guy pull up, get out of this car, get the gun and literally just go behind him and start shooting. Then he throws him in the car and rides around with him for two hours, comes back, drags him across the driveway and just slung him in the shed thing behind the lady's house where he stayed all night long," Dylan's mom, Tammy Tullier, Dylan's mom, explained.

Deputies said 44-year-old Calista Kocsis, 23-year-old Kaleb McGraw, and 21-year-old Anna Williams stayed at the home while 37-year-old Adam Orellana forced Tullier into the car. Family says Tullier knew his attacker.

"When I got here, he was alert and he kept saying 'Adam. Adam,'" Tammy explained.

Tammy says it's a miracle her son is alive, but he still has a long way to go in his recovery. As of Monday night, he remains in the ICU.

Kocsis, McGraw, and Williams were booked as accessories after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.

Orellana was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

The sheriff's office has not said much about what led to the shooting, only saying that it was domestic in nature.