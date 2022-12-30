62°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Deputy fired after making lewd comments toward woman while on duty
PLAQUEMINE - A sheriff's deputy was fired after he allegedly made unwanted advances toward a stranger while he was on the clock.
Sergeant Casey Copeland had been with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office for 10 years prior to his termination Friday. Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ the department looked into Copeland after getting the complaint and found a "pattern" of similar behavior.
Trending News
The sheriff said it appeared Copeland had no prior relationship with the woman who accused him of the harassment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight
-
BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted...
-
Convicted killer hit with slew of new charges after he was rearrested,...
-
Former CATS employee sues bus system over termination, leaked drug test debacle
-
The Velvet Cactus closes BR location amid increasing food prices, struggles for...