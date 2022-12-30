Sheriff: Deputy fired after making lewd comments toward woman while on duty

PLAQUEMINE - A sheriff's deputy was fired after he allegedly made unwanted advances toward a stranger while he was on the clock.

Sergeant Casey Copeland had been with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office for 10 years prior to his termination Friday. Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ the department looked into Copeland after getting the complaint and found a "pattern" of similar behavior.

The sheriff said it appeared Copeland had no prior relationship with the woman who accused him of the harassment.