SEVERE T-STORM WATCH for Baton Rouge, areas north and west until 2am

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana and St. Helena Parishes as well as Wilkinson and Amite Counties until 2am.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

A line of thunderstorms over central Louisiana will track eastward into the watch area this tonight. The strongest storms will pose a risk of locally damaging wind gusts and hail.

The daily showers and thunderstorms have rejoined the fray much like we would expect in a summertime pattern. Some activity remains possible through at least Sunday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a decaying line of showers and thunderstorms diminishes, expect clearing skies and low temperatures in the low 70s into daybreak Friday. Some sun will be available on Friday morning sending high temperatures into the low 90s. Similar to Thursday, showers and thunderstorms may pop a bit earlier than previous days. About 50 percent of the Capital Area will see rain. There is also a possibility that a few thunderstorms could produce gusty wind.

Up Next: Over the weekend, any remnants of the front will diminish and move away to the north. However, ample moisture will remain in the atmosphere with enough heat and humidity to pop showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be seasonably warm and humid with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Early next week, the atmosphere is expected to turn warmer and drier aloft, translating into less rain and higher temperatures at the surface. Feels-like temperatures will also climb in response to slightly more humidity at the surface and could stretch over 100 degrees again.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

