Several wounded, including police officer, after shooting at north La. gas station
BOSSIER CITY - A police officer was among several people hurt after a suspect got into a gunfight with law enforcement at a gas station near Shreveport late Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. after Bossier City police received reports of a shooting at a Valero gas station near I-20. The building is also adjoined to a restaurant.
When police arrived, the shooter reportedly exchanged gunfire with police, striking one of the officers, according to Louisiana State Police.
Officials at the scene said several people were hurt but could not give an exact number of victims. The officer was said to be in stable condition.
Police believe the situation appeared to have started as a robbery. One suspect was taken into custody.
No other information has been released at this time.
