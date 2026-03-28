74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Several Louisiana firefighters honored at the Annual Louisiana Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service

2 hours 36 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 11:58 AM March 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Several Louisiana firefighters were honored at the Annual Louisiana Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The service, held outside the State Fire Marshal's Office, honored 11 firefighters from across the state who died in the line of duty. 

The names of firefighters being honored included: 

- Kenneth S. Brown from the Lake Charles Fire Department 
- Mark L. Smith from the Baton Rouge Fire Department
- Lester J. Guidry Jr. from David Crockett Steam Fire Company Number 1
- John M. Blackwell II from the New Orleans Fire Department
- Michael T. Windsay Sr. from the New Orleans Fire Department
- David O. Collins Sr. from the New Orleans Fire Department
- Jonathan A. Ashworth from Beauregard Parish Fire District 4 
- Geoffrey M. Allen from the Shreveport Fire Department
- Victor C. Green from the Shreveport Fire Department
- Chief Christopher J. Womack from the Ruston Fire Department 
- Charles A. Albert from the St. George Fire Department

The ceremony served as a tribute to the firefighters' courage, dedication and unwavering commitment to protecting their communities. 

Trending News

The memorial featured honor guard presentations, apparatus processions and participation from fire departments from across the state.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days