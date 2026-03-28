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Several Louisiana firefighters honored at the Annual Louisiana Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service
BATON ROUGE — Several Louisiana firefighters were honored at the Annual Louisiana Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
The service, held outside the State Fire Marshal's Office, honored 11 firefighters from across the state who died in the line of duty.
The names of firefighters being honored included:
- Kenneth S. Brown from the Lake Charles Fire Department
- Mark L. Smith from the Baton Rouge Fire Department
- Lester J. Guidry Jr. from David Crockett Steam Fire Company Number 1
- John M. Blackwell II from the New Orleans Fire Department
- Michael T. Windsay Sr. from the New Orleans Fire Department
- David O. Collins Sr. from the New Orleans Fire Department
- Jonathan A. Ashworth from Beauregard Parish Fire District 4
- Geoffrey M. Allen from the Shreveport Fire Department
- Victor C. Green from the Shreveport Fire Department
- Chief Christopher J. Womack from the Ruston Fire Department
- Charles A. Albert from the St. George Fire Department
The ceremony served as a tribute to the firefighters' courage, dedication and unwavering commitment to protecting their communities.
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The memorial featured honor guard presentations, apparatus processions and participation from fire departments from across the state.
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