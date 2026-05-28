Several international vessels dock on NOLA riverfront in celebration of America's semiquincentennial

NEW ORLEANS - In celebration of America's 250th birthday, a fleet of 12 tall ships and military vessels from around the world is docked along the New Orleans riverfront this weekend.

Sail 250, which officially kicked off in Crescent City on Thursday and extends through Monday morning, is free and open to the public.

New Orleans is the inaugural stop for the event, which is bringing ships from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the Netherlands, Peru, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Uruguay across the country. After New Orleans, the fleet moves on to Norfolk, Baltimore and New York before wrapping up in Boston on July 16.

Free deck tours will be available to the public while the ships are docked in New Orleans, with thousands of sailors, officers and dignitaries expected on the historic riverfront.

Several U.S. naval vessels will also be part of the display.

Full event details are available at sail250neworleans.com.

WBRZ's Mia Monet was on the riverfront on Thursday and spoke with New Orleans tourism official Mark Romig about the ships and the event.

"It's a gumbo," Romig said, referring to the intermingling of cultures, nationalities and naval traditions visiting New Orleans as part of Sail 250.