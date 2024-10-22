Several Capital Heights buildings including Westdale Middle without power after car strikes pole

BATON ROUGE — A utility pole was struck by a car and caused multiple Capital Heights buildings — including Westdale Middle School — to lose power on Tuesday.

According to Entergy Louisiana's outage map, 82 customers are without power after the 11:58 a.m. outage.

An Entergy representative said the outage was caused by a car hitting the utility pole, knocking powerlines down into the street and disconnecting power to the area.

Baton Rouge Police were called to block the road to allow Entergy line workers to restore power. Entergy said line workers are expected to work through the afternoon to replace the pole.