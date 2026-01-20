Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses campaign after Trump endorses Rep. Julia Letlow

BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy spoke about his re-election campaign Tuesday after Rep. Julia Letlow announced that she would challenge him for his seat.

Cassidy said he welcomed the competition and Letlow called him Tuesday morning. He said he stood behind his record, as he said he helped pass disaster recovery after hurricanes hit his state and a bill helping law enforcement fight against "the scourge of fentanyl."

He also spoke about President Donald Trump's endorsement of Letlow, as he was asked about whether the motivation for that nomination could come for his pro-vaccine stance.

"I have no clue what the motivations are, and it doesn't matter," Cassidy said.

He also said, regarding the endorsement, that the "crux of the campaign will not be about endorsements," as the crux of his campaign will be about "how do you make Louisiana and the United States a better place."

"An election will not be determined on endorsements, it will be determined on how people feel their life is going and who's working hardest, and I can say I've achieved the most of anyone running in this race to make people's lives better," Cassidy said.

Regarding whether working with President Trump will be more difficult following the endorsement, Cassidy said he would work with the president and anyone to make the country a better place to live.

"This is not, 'oh my gosh, Bill's feelings are wounded,' that ain't Bill. Bill says 'How do I work for the people in Northwest Louisiana and throughout Louisiana?'"

Cassidy said his priority, if re-elected, will be on making healthcare more affordable, alongside making people's drugs more affordable, their health savings accounts more workable, and for there to be more price transparency in bills.

He also mentioned concerns with Social Security's solvency, claiming he's "the one guy working to make Social Security solvent, not by raising taxes on people who are paying it, but by creative solutions."