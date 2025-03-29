'Seemed like a no-brainer,' LSU student opens crawfish food truck

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish To Geaux, a crawfish food truck located on Nicholson Drive, opened this month and is getting attention for being owned and operated by LSU students.

Cole Capdeboscq owns Crawfish To Geaux. He said he is learning lessons not taught in class.

"I've learned is expect nothing to go right and if it does, be grateful," Capdeboscq said.

Capdeboscq and his crew sort, season and serve upwards of a thousand pounds of crawfish a day.

"On a weekend, we could do 30-40 sacks a day. That's a lot, roughly 33 to 35 pounds a sack," Capdeboscq said.

The business is student-owned and student-operated. Capdeboscq said he is taking this semester off to start up the business, but has plans to return to LSU in the fall.

"I'll be attending LSU to finish my business degree. All my other employees that work with me, they're all full-time students," Capdeboscq said.

While in its first season, it is already growing a steady fanbase with LSU football players and crawfish lovers alike visiting the business.

"I've been three times now. It's honestly hard not to come more, it's so tempting all the time. I was thinking about it today. Today or tomorrow. I'm going to get some," LSU Student Brynne Hennessy said.

Capdeboscq said he is proud of his product and the crawfish are brought in from Crowley, Louisiana.

"These crawfish were caught this morning. They were taken out of the pond at 5 am this morning. It's as fresh as they get," he said.

For Capdeboscq, Crawfish To Geaux is his take on the family business.

"My family's been doing this all my life. My grandpa did it before my dad. My dad is currently in the crawfish business in my hometown. So, I grew up working that type of business with my family. It seemed like a no-brainer. If I wanted to get started in business, that's where I needed to start," Capdeboscq said.

Crawfish To Geaux is open seven days a week. Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The food truck is located at 5313 Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge.