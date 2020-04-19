Secret service agents see an uptick in counterfeit bills

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Secret Service agents are seeing an uptick in counterfeit bills circulating around South Louisiana.

"I want my money." Danny Farris of French Settlement says all he has is a photo copy of the $100 bill police gave him.

Farris received the fake bill from the bank, but when he took it to the store, they told him it wasn't real. He immediately reported it to police.

"I've got one in my pocket," he told WBRZ. "It looks identical to that one, you can't tell the difference. They marked it, and it turned brown. They said it was no good."

Local secret service agent Tara McLeese told News 2 how to spot a real $100 bill:

"You want to hold the bill up to light, and you should see an imbedded strip that runs from the top of the bill to the bottom of the bill," she said.

From props used in movies, to foreign counterfeits with Chinese letters, the U.S. Secret Service Office in Baton Rouge has collected a large variety of phony bills.

McLeese says they are seeing more fake cash because of the season, and the city's location.

"We believe it's due the the summer travel season, and the heavy travel on I-10," she said. "Again, it's a small uptick, it's not as we typically see during the holidays."

As far as Farris and his $100 bill, the agent says he may have to kiss that one goodbye.