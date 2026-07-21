SEC Media Days continues with one coach praising LSU's Lane Kiffin

TAMPA, Fl. - SEC Media Days continued on Tuesday with Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina and Vanderbilt taking the stage.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a long history of coaching with and against LSU head coach Lane Kiffin. The pair coached together under Nick Saban at Alabama, and they went against one another when Smart took over at Georgia and Kiffin was leading Ole Miss.

When asked about Kiffin and what he has been able to accomplish, Smart said, "Let's just say what it is: He helped revolutionize that offense and bring it along and (do) some really good things in a day and age when people weren't doing them. But he does a great job. He's hard to play.”

The only team that is on LSU's regular season schedule that made an appearance today was Auburn. The Tigers from The Plains are also under a new head coach in Alex Golesh from USF.

On Wednesday, the media will hear from three of LSU's most-anticipated opponents when Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M take the microphones. The Florida Gators are also due up, and former Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall will make his SEC Media Days debut with the Gators.