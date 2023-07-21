96°
Seat selection set to begin for Baton Rouge hockey season
BATON ROUGE - Seat selection for the upcoming hockey season is set to take place in early August.
According to the official Instagram page for the new team, the Baton Rouge Zydeco, the seat selection event is only for those who paid a $50 deposit and requested special seat selection.
The selection will take place on Aug. 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Raising Cane's River Center.
