Latest Weather Blog
Seafood restaurant on Scotland Avenue consumed by flames early Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A fire on Scotland Avenue Wednesday morning heavily damaged a family-owned seafood restaurant.
The restaurant on Oriole Street near Scotland Avenue, Straight Outta Scotland, appeared to have severe and heavy damage after the fire was finally put under control. Video from the Baton Rouge Fire Department showed that when crews arrived, the family-owned business was consumed by flames.
Two nearby duplexes were also beginning to burn, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze so no significant damage could occur.
One person suffered from smoke inhalation, but was otherwise reported to be OK.
Fire officials have not identified a cause for the fire, but they do not suspect any foul play. Investigators have also not said whether the restaurant would be considered a total loss. The building appeared to have suffered heavy damage nonetheless.
