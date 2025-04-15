School bus involved in crash on North Ardenwood; officials say there were no injuries

BATON ROUGE - A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on North Ardenwood Drive.

WBRZ received a picture of the crash that happened at the cross of North Ardenwood Drive and Renoir Avenue.

Officials said there were no injuries but that ambulances were called to the scene to check on the students on the bus and the passengers in the other car.