School bus involved in crash on N Sherwood Forest Drive; no serious injuries reported

BATON ROUGE - A bus carrying children to school was involved in a crash near a BREC park Monday morning.

The wreck happened before 8:30 a.m. on N Sherwood Forest Boulevard near the North Sherwood Forest Community Park. The crash reportedly involved at least one other vehicle.

Authorities said roughly 30 children were on board the bus at the time. No one was seriously hurt, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Another bus was called to the crash scene shortly before 9 a.m. to bring the children to school.