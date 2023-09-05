School bus driver ticketed for reckless operation after crash in Watson; some students report 'minor' pain

WATSON - A bus driver was ticketed after crashing a school bus loaded with children in Livingston Parish on Tuesday.

The crash was reported at the corner of Cane Market Road and LA 16 in the Watson area. The driver reportedly rear-ended a UPS truck that had stopped to avoid hitting a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder of the highway. The impact pushed the delivery truck into another vehicle.

The bus was carrying 55 students, from South Live Oak Elementary and Live Oak Middle, at the time. Though no major injuries were reported, five students reported "minor discomfort" after the crash.

