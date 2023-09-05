Latest Weather Blog
School bus driver ticketed for reckless operation after crash in Watson; some students report 'minor' pain
WATSON - A bus driver was ticketed after crashing a school bus loaded with children in Livingston Parish on Tuesday.
The crash was reported at the corner of Cane Market Road and LA 16 in the Watson area. The driver reportedly rear-ended a UPS truck that had stopped to avoid hitting a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder of the highway. The impact pushed the delivery truck into another vehicle.
The bus was carrying 55 students, from South Live Oak Elementary and Live Oak Middle, at the time. Though no major injuries were reported, five students reported "minor discomfort" after the crash.
Read the full statement from the school district below.
A Livingston Parish school bus was involved in a three-car accident today (Sept. 5),
which occurred around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 16 and Cane Market Road in the Watson community.
The bus driver has been ticketed with reckless operation for rear-ending a UPS truck
that had stopped with other traffic to avoid a vehicle that had been pulled to the shoulder of the highway by a local police officer. The collision caused the UPS truck to strike another
vehicle.
Livingston Parish officials report that 55 students from South Live Oak Elementary and
Live Oak Middle School were on board the bus at the time of the incident.
Five students reported minor discomfort following the incident, and they were released
to the custody of their parents with recommendations for a medical check-up, as a precaution.
Fifteen other children were also released to the custody of their parents who picked
them up on site. The remaining 35 children were transported by a second bus to their homes.
School officials will follow standard procedures for investigating and responding to a bus
accident, in accordance with the district’s policy.
