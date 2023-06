School administrator allegedly tried to pay teen for lewd photos, was previously accused of rape

Raynesha Cummings confronts Corey Nash at Second Chance Academy

BATON ROUGE - Video posted to social media shows a mom confronting a school administrator over lewd text messages that were allegedly sent to her underage daughter.

Raynesha Cummings tells WBRZ that she's filing a police report with BRPD after finding the text exchanges, which included explicit photos, between her teenage daughter and Second Chance Academy Dean of Students Corey Nash.

BRPD confirmed it was investigating the situation.

Cummings shared screenshots of the text conversations, as well as an extensive series of payments she alleges Nash sent to her daughter in exchange for pictures, though Cummings says those lewd photos were not actually pictures of her daughter.

In the video, Nash is heard defending the texts as a "joke."

"That was a joke. Yes, I said a bad joke," Nash said.

WBRZ has reached out to Nash about the claims. He declined to comment on the situation initially but said he has hired an attorney.

Records obtained by WBRZ on Tuesday show that Nash was previously arrested in a sex crimes case involving a 12-year-old student back in 1996, when he was a teacher at Second Chance Academy. Though he was initially accused of rape and booked on that charge, a grand jury indicted him for sexual battery, and he pled guilty to a lesser charge of simple battery in 2000.