Scalise launches bid for House Majority Leader post

NEW ORLEANS - With the Republican Party favored -- though not guaranteed -- to assume control of the House of Representatives in the coming session, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is aiming for a top spot in Congress.

The longtime lawmaker from suburban New Orleans on Wednesday declared his intention to seek the post of Majority Leader.

That's a position just below that of Speaker of the House, which is the expected target of the current top Republican in that body. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, is favored to ascend to the Speaker role if the GOP hangs on for control of the House.

Scalise has served for the past eight years as the Republican Whip. In his announcement, he pledged to use the Majority Leader's platform to "usher our vision through the House and show the country how conservative ideas can solve the problems that families are facing."

With some races yet to be settled, the Republican Party is nearing the threshold of 218 seats it would need for a House majority. The GOP is certain to make gains, but will fall short of the number many analysts had expected in the mid-term election.