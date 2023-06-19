Saturday's storms delaying trash, recycling collection on Monday in East Baton Rouge Parish

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Residents who have scheduled trash and recycling collection on Monday will have to hold off on putting their cans out until Thursday.

According to the City-Parish, trash collection has been delayed because Compressed Natural Gas fueling equipment for Republic Service trucks was damaged during Saturday's storms. The fueling delays delayed trash pickup on Monday.

The City-Parish says residents who did not have their trash picked up on Monday should expect a truck to come on Thursday. Out-of-cart services will resume June 26.