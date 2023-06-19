94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday's storms delaying trash, recycling collection on Monday in East Baton Rouge Parish

Monday, June 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Residents who have scheduled trash and recycling collection on Monday will have to hold off on putting their cans out until Thursday. 

According to the City-Parish, trash collection has been delayed because Compressed Natural Gas fueling equipment for Republic Service trucks was damaged during Saturday's storms. The fueling delays delayed trash pickup on Monday. 

The City-Parish says residents who did not have their trash picked up on Monday should expect a truck to come on Thursday. Out-of-cart services will resume June 26. 

