Saturday PM Forecast: Front moves through overnight, brings noticeable change

A weak front will move through Saturday night, first bringing a broken line of showers and a few thunderstorms. After it passes, humidity will dip, causing nicer feeling afternoons, and cooler morning time lows.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A weak front is on the way, and is expected to arrive overnight. It will first bring a broken line of showers and a few storms moving from north to south throughout the area. Lows will reach into the mid-70s. Most showers and storms should be cleared up by the morning, except near the immediate coast. Northerly winds behind the front should bring in a bit drier air for most throughout the day. This will cause humidity to feel noticeably lower, and peak heat index values will finally dip below the triple digits! Highs will reach into the lower 90s under partly sunny skies. It will still feel very warm, but the drier air should take the edge off of the heat.





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Up Next: Drier air will stick around through Monday and Tuesday of next week. Not only will this make the afternoons feel not as humid, it will also cause lower morning time lows. Monday morning will reach into the lower 70s, which is much better than the upper 70s we have been experiencing. Similar conditions are expected Tuesday before the typical summertime feel returns midweek. This increase in moisture will also mean the return of a few pop-up storms in the afternoons.

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The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

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