Saturday PM Forecast: A handful of Sunday downpours before rain chances dwindle

Expect another round of scattered afternoon thunderstorms to develop on Sunday, though finding dry time outdoors will be a bit easier. Plan for even fewer disruptions next week as storm chances drop even more.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Following a stormy Saturday, activity will gradually taper throughout the evening. The overnight hours look largely dry under partly cloudy skies. However, expect a very warm and muggy night, with lows only dropping into the mid-70s. Sunday will feature plenty of dry time, but that doesn’t mean the day will be rain-free. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire as temperatures start peaking near 90° in the early afternoon. Showers will be fewer in number on Sunday, with roughly half of the Capital Area experiencing a brief downpour at least once. The areas most likely to experience a storm will be along and east of Baton Rouge toward I-55.





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Lingering tropical moisture may fuel locally heavy downpours on Sunday, though overall rainfall totals shouldn't be too high. While localized amounts up to 1” are possible, especially near I-55, most areas will see less. As always, if thunder is within earshot, lightning is close enough to strike, so have an indoor break option ready for the afternoon.

Up Next: Monday will bring an increase in cloud cover, which will make it more difficult for highs to top 90°. Despite a gloomier look, the clouds may actually limit overall storm coverage by keeping the ground from heating up. Nevertheless, a weak disturbance could still spark isolated afternoon thunderstorms. By Tuesday, a strong ridge of high pressure will take over in the upper atmosphere. Since these ridges bring warm, sinking air, they usually work against rain and storms, allowing heat to take control. Because of that, the forecast is loaded with highs in the 90s and just a 20-30% coverage of afternoon storms through the end of the workweek. As the ridge breaks down closer to next weekend, the door will open for a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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