Saturday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures and fog in the forecast this weekend

Contrary to the last couple of days, the weekend will feature warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70's and lower 80's. There will also once again be the possibility of dense fog tomorrow morning.

Today & Tonight: The first half of today will be dreary with lingering fog and dense low clouds. As we do get into the afternoon and evening, some sunshine could begin to peak through the clouds. At the same time, winds will shift from northeasterly to southeasterly. These two factors will lead to a lot warmer temperatures than the last couple of days. Our high today will get near 76 degrees. A rogue shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially near the coast. Most will stay dry. Tonight, lows will get to around 61 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Dense fog will once again be a concern.

Up Next: Sunday will be slightly warmer than today, with highs near 81 degrees. While most will stay dry, a spotty shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out.

Rain chances will start to increase drastically at the beginning of next week. As of now, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms appears late Monday through early Tuesday, though that timeline may be shifted or even narrowed as we get closer. A weak cold front will move through early Wednesday. While temperatures will not fall much, the front will bring in some drier air. This dry air will not last long. Yet another batch of rain is expected closer to Thursday. By the end of next week, 1-3” of rain is expected.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.