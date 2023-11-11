Saturday AM Forecast: Dreary, but nowhere close to a washout for gameday

Whether you’re tailgating or out at Veterans Day ceremonies, the dreary weather pattern will remain in place. Although some will be dodging patchy areas of light rain, Saturday will by no means be a washout. However, a coastal low gives us a better shot at heavier and more widespread rain early next week.

Today & Tonight: Overcast skies will dominate on Veterans Day, and you may come across spotty areas of light rain. While it's not a bad idea to have the rain gear on standby, rain will not be constant. There will be many dry points through the day. Cloud cover will keep a lid on temperatures. We expect highs in the upper-60s on Saturday. Although a lingering shower or two can't be ruled out on Saturday night, we trend in a drier direction into Sunday morning. Lows may dip into the upper-50s early Sunday.

Up Next: Clouds continue to control the skies on Sunday. However, rain chances are much lower for the second half of the weekend. Rain totals through the weekend will hardly be a drought buster – many may struggle to see measurable rain! However, rain chances ramp up next week as a coastal low comes to life. This will produce a shield of moderate to heavy rain that overspreads southern Louisiana beginning on Monday. This rain continues overnight Monday before exiting on Tuesday. Early indications point toward several inches of rain being possible.

This is still a few days out, but signs are promising that we could see a meaningful rainfall out of this system. Be sure to keep in touch with the Storm Station as new data becomes available.

The Tropics: Although we expect no tropical development in the next 48 hours, a broad area of low pressure could form in the southwest Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week. Conditions may favor gradual development of this wave as it meanders in the Caribbean Sea through the latter part of next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

