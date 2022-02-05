Saturday AM Forecast: Cold air sticks around for a while

TODAY & TONIGHT

After two gloomy and rainy days, we are bringing the sunshine back this weekend!

The cold air will stick around, as high temperatures struggle to reach 50 today.

Overnight temperatures will dip down to the mid and upper 20s once again. A hard freeze is possible, especially north and east of the Capitol area city. Remember to protect plants, pets and people. If you are north of Baton Rouge, it would not be a bad idea to wrap exterior pipes as well.







LOOKING AHEAD

A fairly quiet stretch of weather is on the way over the next seven days. Sunshine sticks around on Sunday. A passing upper level disturbance on Monday will bring a cloudy afternoon but not much in the way of precipitation. Beyond that, we stay dry and cool through the end of next week.



— Meteorologist Jake Dalton





