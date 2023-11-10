62°
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas seen being taken away by police in Kenner

1 hour 25 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, November 10 2023 Nov 10, 2023 November 10, 2023 10:10 PM November 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
AP Photo/Danny Karnik

KENNER - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was seen being taken away by police after allegedly getting into an altercation, according to WDSU.

According to WDSU, Thomas threw a brick at a man's truck and pushed him, which resulted in police response. Thomas also allegedly slapped the phone out of the man's hands.

The Saints issued a statement saying they are aware of the incident and are gathering information.

