Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough

METAIRIE - As a whole, the New Orleans Saints look more settled than they did a year ago as they enter year two under head coach Kellen Moore. One position group that exemplifies that is the tight end room.

Juwan Johnson feels good about not just the scheme, but also his relationship with Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

"I just know where he wants me," said Johnson of his chemistry with Shough. "I think that's the biggest thing. When you spend a lot of time together, you watch film together, you kind of see where his eyes are at; he sees where my eyes are at."

During the Summer, Johnson and Shough shared a house with their families in San Diego so they could work together during the offseason.

"All those guys, they invest a lot of time into this thing together, the amount of throws you make together," said Saints head coach Kellen Moore. "You're going to have a higher level of comfort."

All the time Johnson and Shough spent together seems to be paying off in the early days of training camp.

"When you have camaraderie, and you're able to be around people, and even stay in the same house, I feel like you learn a lot about people," said Johnson. "That translates on the field. It does something to you, you just know where to be at the right time because you guys got up at the same time and ate breakfast together."

The Saints signed Noah Fant to add some depth to the tight end room as the league trends toward more usage of 13 personnel.