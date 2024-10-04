Saints prepare for Monday Night Football against the Chiefs

New Orleans - The Saints have a little more time to prepare for their week five matchup. They're facing the defending back-to-back Superbowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs for Monday Night Football.

New Orleans got off to a dominant start putting up 91 points in their first two games. Since then, they've lost two in a row and put up 36 points in back-to-back losses.

Head coach Dennis Allen believes that is they played cleaner, they might be 4-0 heading into this game. However, that's not the case and he knows what it takes to make it far this season.

"Look, nobody likes to live in the hypothetical world or the what if world, or any of that stuff. And yet, we've had opportunities that we could we could be sitting here at 4-0. We're not. That's the discouraging thing is that to be a 4-0 team, or to be a playoff team, or to be one of those teams like that, we have to figure out how to finish and figure out how to win, with exception of one game offensively, we've scored points defensively, we've we've limited points, and I think that's a good recipe for success. We have to protect the ball a little bit better offensively and in the kicking game, all right. And we got to continue to take the ball away defensively," Allen said.

The Saints are looking to give Kansas City their first loss of the season Monday night. That game will air on WBRZ at 7:15 p.m.