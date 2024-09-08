Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints have now won six straight season openers.

The Saints had no trouble with the Carolina on Sunday, dominating the Panthers 47-10.

The new-look New Orleans offense scored on its first nine offense drives and jumped out to a 30-0 lead in the second quarter.

Quarterback Derek Carr was 19-for-23 with 200 yards and three passing touchdowns. Carr connected with wide receiver Rasheed Shaheed for a 59-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Alvin Kamara had 83 yards rushing and a touchdown, along with 25 yards receiving.

The Saints' defense held the Panthers to 193 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.

New Orleans (1-0) will play at Dallas next Sunday.